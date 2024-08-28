Published 02:10 IST, August 28th 2024

Stree 2: Rajkummar Reveals His 'Stree' Avatar That Didn't Make It To Final Cut, Vijay Varma Reacts

Rajkummar Rao posted photos from unseen BTS shots of Stree 2 on Instagram showing him all dressed up as a ‘Stree’ while wearing a skirt, crop top, and wig.