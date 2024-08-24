Published 19:12 IST, August 24th 2024
Stree 2: Story Behind The Rumoured Haunted Gateway, Kati Ghati In Shraddha Kapoor Starrer
Stree 2: The Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao movie follows the life of people in a small village Chanderi which is said to be protected by a good ghost - Stee.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Kati Ghati shown in Stree 2 is said to be haunted in real life | Image: IMDb
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:14 IST, August 24th 2024