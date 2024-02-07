English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Subhash Ghai Reveals How He Ended 30 Years Of Enmity Between Dilip Kumar, Raaj Kumar In Saudagar

In a recent interview, Subhash Ghai opened up about the story of reuniting Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar for Saudagar who were arch-enemies for over 30 years.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar
Raaj Kumar and Dilip Kumar | Image:Facebook/ImprintsandImagesofIndianFilmMusic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

With great friendships and ugliest rifts, Bollywood holds a plethora of equations among actors off-camera. The one fight which lasted for over 30 years was between veteran stars Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar. The duo had a fallout that lasted between the shoot of two films 1959’s Paigham and 1991’s Saudagar.

What was the fallout between Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar?

For more than three decades, Raaj and Dilip harboured enmity towards each other. Dilip made a firm resolution to never collaborate with Raaj after the latter delivered an excessively forceful slap during the shooting of a scene in Ramanand Sagar’s Paigham. While the script called for Raaj to slap Dilip on the face, the intensity of the slap left Dilip displeased.

Subhash Ghai opens up on how he reunited the arch-enemies for Saudagar

In a recent interview with ANI, Ghai was asked what went behind casting Raaj and Dilip for his movie Saudagar. Detailing the same, the filmmaker shared, “First I wrote the story. Then I thought that Amrish Puri and Anupam Kher should be with Dilip Kumar and Raj Kumar. I told them that this is a story and I can guarantee you that both the roles will be equal.”

Ghai shared his mantra of approaching actors and added, “You have to be mother to actors. Don't be bossy.” Subhash further shared that the unit had a unique name for the veteran stars after their reunion. “Dilip Kumar's name was Chunnu and Raaj Kumar’s name was Munnu”, shared Subhash.

Advertisement

The choreography of ‘My name is Lakhan’ was improvised on spot

Sharing the anecdote in the same interview, Subhash shared, “Anil improvised there. That was the first day of our shooting of Ram Lakhan. So, Saroj Khan was my choreographer. So, I hummed for her rum pum pum, rum pum pum and explained to her the shot that the hero stands up, shows an attitude, takes out a scarf and says 1, 2 ka 4, 4, 2 ka 1. My name is Lakhan. So, Saroj made that hand gesture on-spot for them.”

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health10 minutes ago

  4. Nadella highlights AI's role in India's development

    Tech 10 minutes ago

  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Announces 1-Day Extension of Budget Session

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement