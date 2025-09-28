Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan Starrer Mints Less Than Kantara Chapter 1 In Hindi

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited after their OTT release Bawaal for the rom-com Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, all set to release on October 2. Its trailer and songs have been well received but the real hurdle that it will face is its screen clash with Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1. Varun himself has acknowledged that the upcoming Kantara prequel is a "big film" and due to a clash, a screen war has ensued, with each demanding maximum showcasing in the Hindi belts. While this issue irons out, SSKTK advance booking has opened.

How much has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari collected in advance booking?

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari advance bookings opened on September 28. But many shows have not opened due to screen clash with Kantara: Chapter 1. So far, from 1189 shows, the movie has sold 1618 tickets and has collected approximately ₹7 lakh. Given the low hype and a box office clash, the pre-sales figures need to rise significantly in the coming days or else SSKTM will have to rely entirely on word of mouth and good reviews to land a good opening and 1st weekend collection opposite Kantara: Chapter 1.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari also stars Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf | Image: X

The songs Panwadi, Perfect and Bijuria from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari have been creating quite a buzz. The romantic-comedy, revolves around two former lovers trying to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and the chaos that unfolds, when a new unexpected romance blooms.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is Varun and Janhvi's second movie after Bawaal | Image: X