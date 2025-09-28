Updated 28 September 2025 at 20:27 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Dish Couple Goals At Karthik-Harshitha's Engagement | Watch
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya attended the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad on September 28. Photos and videos of the couple are now viral on social media.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple met with Sai Durgha Tej, among other celebrities, at the event. Their photos and videos are now viral on social media.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala serve couple goal at Hyderabad engagement
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuilpa twinned at the engagement ceremony of Director Karthik Varma Dandu with Harshita. The couple were all smiles as they headed towards the venue. In a paparazzi video, Naga Chaitanya could be seen dressed in a green kurta with a white bottom. He teamed the look with a kohlapuri footwear.
Sobhita, on the other hand, donned a grey saree teamed with a matching half sleeves blouse. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and matching earrings. The couple could be seen smiling and interacting with other guests at the event. In a video, they could be seen exchanging hugs with Sai while Sobhita shook hands with him.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visit Tirumala
On August 22, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Videos of the couple from inside the Balaji temple went viral online. Fans of the couple showered praises on them.
Videos from inside the Tirupati temple are now viral on social media. In the clip, Sobhita Dhulipala could be seen waiting in line for her turn in the darshan. The actress donned a red coloured solid saree for the visit. She accessorised with gold jewellery and also sported sindoor with her look. Her saree also featured a gold border.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 20:27 IST