Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Dish Couple Goals At Karthik-Harshitha's Engagement | Watch

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala attended the engagement ceremony in Hyderabad. The couple met with Sai Durgha Tej, among other celebrities, at the event. Their photos and videos are now viral on social media.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala serve couple goal at Hyderabad engagement

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuilpa twinned at the engagement ceremony of Director Karthik Varma Dandu with Harshita. The couple were all smiles as they headed towards the venue. In a paparazzi video, Naga Chaitanya could be seen dressed in a green kurta with a white bottom. He teamed the look with a kohlapuri footwear.

Sobhita, on the other hand, donned a grey saree teamed with a matching half sleeves blouse. She accessorised the look with a statement necklace and matching earrings. The couple could be seen smiling and interacting with other guests at the event. In a video, they could be seen exchanging hugs with Sai while Sobhita shook hands with him.



Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala visit Tirumala

On August 22, Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya visited the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh. Videos of the couple from inside the Balaji temple went viral online. Fans of the couple showered praises on them.



