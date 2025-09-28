Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor Is All About Vacations And Sunsets

Alia Bhatt penned an adorable wish for her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Rockstar actor turned 43 years old on September 28. He celebrated the day with a low-key celebration with his family. On the special day, his wife shared unseen photos of them along with their daughter, Raha.

Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos with Ranbir Kapoor

On September 28, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. In the click, the couple were caught adoring the sunset over the sea. The actress was dressed in a backless, blue dress. On the other hand, the actor was dressed in an all black outfit.

In the second slide, Raha could be seen playing with a plastic cake along with her father, Ranbir Kapoor. The last slide featured a handwritten card by Raha. The text on the card read, “Happy Birthday. Best Papa in the world.”

Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 43rd birthday with paps

Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today, and the day was filled with love and celebrations. From family wishes to fan surprises, the actor's special day became a warm reminder of how deeply he is admired. In the morning, Ranbir surprised his fans with a rare video message, thanking them for their endless love and blessings. Later, he stepped out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside.