Updated 28 September 2025 at 20:56 IST
Alia Bhatt's Birthday Wish For Ranbir Kapoor Is All About Vacations And Sunsets
Alia Bhatt dropped an adorable post for her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, who is celebrating his 43rd birthday today, September 28.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Alia Bhatt penned an adorable wish for her husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Rockstar actor turned 43 years old on September 28. He celebrated the day with a low-key celebration with his family. On the special day, his wife shared unseen photos of them along with their daughter, Raha.
Alia Bhatt shares unseen photos with Ranbir Kapoor
On September 28, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with Ranbir Kapoor. In the click, the couple were caught adoring the sunset over the sea. The actress was dressed in a backless, blue dress. On the other hand, the actor was dressed in an all black outfit.
In the second slide, Raha could be seen playing with a plastic cake along with her father, Ranbir Kapoor. The last slide featured a handwritten card by Raha. The text on the card read, “Happy Birthday. Best Papa in the world.”
Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 43rd birthday with paps
Actor Ranbir Kapoor turned 43 today, and the day was filled with love and celebrations. From family wishes to fan surprises, the actor's special day became a warm reminder of how deeply he is admired. In the morning, Ranbir surprised his fans with a rare video message, thanking them for their endless love and blessings. Later, he stepped out of his home to celebrate with the photographers who had gathered outside.
Videos shared by paparazzi showed Ranbir dressed in a red collared T-shirt and denim jeans, greeting everyone with folded hands. He cut a large birthday cake kept outside his residence and even shared pieces with the people around him. The actor also posed for selfies with photographers before heading inside. Earlier in the day, his mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram to share an adorable family picture featuring both Ranbir and Alia Bhatt. Neetu wrote, "Happy birthday, my love. So grateful and blessed to have you."Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also dedicated a string of pictures to celebrate his birthday.
Also Read: Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar Name Second Son Farwaan; Know What It Means
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 28 September 2025 at 20:56 IST