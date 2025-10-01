Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan Starrer Faces Formidable Opponent In Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi Version

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have reunited for the upcoming rom-com after the 2023 OTT release Bawaal. While their earlier collab failed to impress fans, expectations are high from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, also featuring Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra and Maniesh Paul. The team has been promoting the movie ahead of its grand release on October 2, but a formidable opponent stands against it at the box office. Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is also releasing on the same day as SSKTK and the Hindi version will look to eat into its figures on the opening day and it may as well if the word of mouth is good.

Kantara, back in 2022, collected ₹100 crore in Hindi alone. It also broke the pandemic curse, provided some relief to the cinema business and also won National Awards. Now, its prequel, Kantara Chapter 1: The Legend is set to storm the big screens, with eyes set on new box office benchmarks.

Can Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari take a double-digit opening?

In the recent times, a few rom-coms have taken a double digit opening. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, both released in 2023, took ₹10 crore+ openings respectively and went on to do good business worldwide. With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the numbers for a Bollywood rom-com release could again touch double digits.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's second movie together after Bawaal | Image: X