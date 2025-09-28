'Boycott Kantara Chapter 1' Trends Days Before Film's Release And Pawan Kalyan Fans Are Responsible For It

Kantara: Chapter 1 is unarguably one of the most anticipated movies of the year. It has been in the making for over two years now and it is evident from the trailer and other promotional materials that the scale of the prequel to the blockbuster hit Kantara (2022) is huge. The advance booking has opened for the movie's Kannada, Telugu and Hindi versions and the initial response has been good. However, on Sunday, a few days before the film's release, a boycott trend started on social media against Rishab Shetty starrer.

Why is 'Boycott Kantara Chapter 1' trending on X?

Pawan Kalyan fans are miffed with the fact that his latest, They Call Him OG, is facing release hurdles in many regions in Karnataka, including Bengaluru. Videos show alleged fans of the Telugu superstar protesting outside cinema halls where the movie is not playing due to unknown issues. As a mark of solidarity, Telugu fans demanded that TFI boycotts Kantara: Chapter 1. All this is happening while a pre-release event of the movie is being held in Hyderabad, with Jr NTR joining Rishab Shetty on the stage. Also, boycott calls against Kantara: Chapter 1 are trending on X even as the advance bookings for the Telugu version of the movie have also opened in various cities.

It is also being claimed that the premiere show for OG in Bengaluru on September 25 was also cancelled, leading to protests on behalf of Pawan Kalyan fans. This was also notified as a false claim on social media. Some noted that Rishab didn't speak in Telugu at the film's pre-release event in Hyderabad but spoke in Hindi and Tamil at the respective promotional events.

Kantara Chapter 1 will release on October 2 | Image: X