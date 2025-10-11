Updated 11 October 2025 at 22:02 IST
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Struggles To Touch ₹50 Crore Mark After 10 Days
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has received poor reviews and the word of mouth has not been good, leading to its collections being dud. Instead, Hindi audiences have preferred Kantara: Chapter 1 over it.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com has not been able to fare well at the box office after releasing on October 2, alongside Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The film has received poor reviews and the word of mouth has not been good, leading to its collections being dud. Instead, Hindi audiences have preferred Kantara over SSKTK.
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles to reach ₹50 crore mark
Despite various offers like Buy One Get One on tickets and reduced prices, the film's biz has been stagnant. While Kantara's collection on its second Saturday (October 11) was around ₹35 crore, SSKTK collected less than ₹3 crore. In 10 days, the Bollywood film has minted just ₹46.14 crore in India. A complete wipeout will happen post the second weekend while it will hope to cross the ₹50 crore mark by Sunday (October 12).
Set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, SSKTK blends romance, comedy and family drama. Varun Dhawan plays the titular Sunny Sanskari, while Janhvi Kapoor essays Tulsi Kumari. Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul also play pivotal roles.
When will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stream on OTT?
Following its theatrical run, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will stream on Netflix. The official film poster has already revealed the platform as its digital partner, though the makers have yet to announce the exact OTT release date. Based on standard industry timelines, the movie is expected to arrive on Netflix approximately eight weeks after its cinema premiere, potentially around November end or early December.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 11 October 2025 at 22:02 IST