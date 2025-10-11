Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Struggles To Touch ₹50 Crore Mark After 10 Days

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 10: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer rom-com has not been able to fare well at the box office after releasing on October 2, alongside Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1. The film has received poor reviews and the word of mouth has not been good, leading to its collections being dud. Instead, Hindi audiences have preferred Kantara over SSKTK.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari struggles to reach ₹50 crore mark





Despite various offers like Buy One Get One on tickets and reduced prices, the film's biz has been stagnant. While Kantara's collection on its second Saturday (October 11) was around ₹35 crore, SSKTK collected less than ₹3 crore. In 10 days, the Bollywood film has minted just ₹46.14 crore in India. A complete wipeout will happen post the second weekend while it will hope to cross the ₹50 crore mark by Sunday (October 12).

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in a still from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari | Image: X

Set against the backdrop of a grand Indian wedding, SSKTK blends romance, comedy and family drama. Varun Dhawan plays the titular Sunny Sanskari, while Janhvi Kapoor essays Tulsi Kumari. Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf and Maniesh Paul also play pivotal roles.

When will Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari stream on OTT?