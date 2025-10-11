Kantara Chapter 1 Collection Jumps By Surprise Margin On 2nd Saturday, Rishab Shetty Starrer Inches Towards ₹400 Crore Mark In India

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rishab Shetty features in and directs the recently released prequel to his hit Kannada folk thriller Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie has emerged as one of the highest grossing Indian titles of the year already and its collections are not going to stop any time soon. After registering a blockbuster 1st week, the numbers rose again on the second weekend and the margin of the jump in biz was good, indicating that the Sunday figures will shoot up again.

Kantara Chapter 1 closes in on ₹400 crore nett mark in India

Kantara: Chapter 1 minted around ₹35 crore on its second Saturday (October 11) in India. A day before (October 10), the film's collection was ₹22.25 crore. A jump of well over ₹10 crore is a good one for the film which is now in its second weekend. In all languages, the Kantara prequel has minted close to ₹400 crore in India. Only a handful of films this year have performed this good at the box office and a regional title showing strong collections is a good sign overall.

Kantara franchise is written and directed by Rishab Shetty | Image: X

Rishab was also seen meeting fans at Mumbai's iconic single screen theatre Gaiety Galaxy on October 11 as part of success celebrations. The film's Hindi version is leading its collection in India and has contributed the most to its biz at the domestic box office.

Rishab Shetty meets his fans in Mumbai | Image: X

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the 5th highest week 1 grosser in Hindi in 2025