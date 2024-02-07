Suriya To Play Karna In Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mahabharata?

Suriya, who is currently gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva, will reportedly make his Hindi debut with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mahabharata, according to reports. Not just this, it is also being speculated that actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead against the Tamil superstar. Suriya will reportedly play the role of Karna in the film based on the Indian Epic.