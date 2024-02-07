English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

Suriya To Play Karna In Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mahabharata?

Suriya is currently gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva. The actor is said to make his Hindi debut soon.

Suriya, who is currently gearing up for the release of his 42nd project Kanguva, will reportedly make his Hindi debut with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's Mahabharata, according to reports. Not just this, it is also being speculated that actress Janhvi Kapoor will play the female lead against the Tamil superstar. Suriya will reportedly play the role of Karna in the film based on the Indian Epic. 

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:10 IST

