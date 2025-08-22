'Sushant Singh Rajput Ke Sath Bi...': 'Shaktimaan' Mukesh Khanna Shares His Candid Take On Nepotism In Bollywood

Nepotism has been a raging debate in Bollywood and on the topic, actor-producer Mukesh Khanna says that there is "nothing wrong" in promoting one's kin in a particular field, but that shouldn't come at the cost of limiting the opportunities to others. Appearing at Republic Bharat's Samvad 2025, Khanna said that his outspoken nature may have cost him work in the film industry but he remains steadfast and will never "bow down" in front of anyone or alter his ways just to fit in.

"Nepotism is not new. Har baap apne bete ko banana chahta hai. Yeh chalta rahega but don't limit the opportunities for others. I'm against that. Nepotism has morphed into groupism now. Naye ladkon ko chance nahi milta. Sushant Singh Rajput ke saath bi yehi hua tha, aisa mujhe kehte hai. People warn me to not say such things, but why wont I? They tell me that I will suffer the same fate. Sir aapko picture nahi denge. So I tell them, 'Abhi tak kahan di hai, main khud bana lunga'."