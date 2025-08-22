What Makes Shaktimaan? Mukesh Khanna Reveals Qualities Actor Must Possess To Play India's First Superhero In Film Reboot: Woh Nahi Hai Jo Body Builder Ho...

In early 2022, 90s kids received an exciting news as Mukesh Khanna announced the film reboot of his iconic TV show Shaktimaan, which originally aired in 1997 on Doordarshan and became one of the most popular superhero shows in India. The show ran for more than 450 episodes and remains a nostalgic memory for millions of viewers, especially kids. It has been over three years now and the project has been stalled.

Khanna, one of the producers of Shaktimaan film reboot has time and again shared that he has been facing difficulty in finding the "right" face for the role, someone who can take over the mantle of Shaktimaan from him. His reluctance in casting the likes of Ranveer Singh, reportedly attached to feature in the movie initially, and Tiger Shroff is well known, and Khanna has never minced his words while expressing that he doesn't see Shaktimaan in any of the new age actors.

Appearing On Republic Bharat's Samvad 2025, Khanna spoke candidly about how the world today, especially kids, needs Shaktimaan more than they did in the 90s. "Aaj ke baccho ko 1997 ke baccho se dus guna zyada shaktimaan ki zaroorat hai. Na woh baap, bhai, maa, dost, kisi ki nahi sunte hain. Bas Google ki sunte hai. Pet mein dard hota hai toh google ko leke baith jaate hai. This is the biggest thing that they need to be taught. The family is sitting right behind them," Khanna said while addressing the youth gathered at the event.



About who he thinks could fit the bill as Shaktimaan, Khanna said, "Shaktimaan woh nahi hai jo body builder ho, jo six pack rakhe. Uske chehre pe shaktimaan dikhna chahiye. Maine Tiger Shroff ke liye kaha tha ki woh nahi kar sakta. If he will give advise to the kids, he will appear like one from their group. Shaktimaan is not a superhero. He is a superteacher. Its that quality I'm looking for. There should be piousness in his face."