Sushmita Sen has off late, been exploring the medium of web series, having headlined both Aarya as well as Taali, in the recent months. The actress recently shared her reflections on the skewed expectations that come as part and parcel of being a leading heroine. The actress made her point through an anecdote from her time shooting one of her most popular songs.

Sushmita Sen calls out the legacy of gender bias on sets



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Aarya star Sushmita Sen, among other things, shared her experience shooting for the song Chunari Chunari, from David Dhawan's Biwi No. 1. Through the anecdote, Sushmita made an important point regarding the unrealistic expectations that are harbored when it comes to actresses. The former Miss Universe was particularly referring to the long-standing Bollywood legacy of having actresses don chiffon sarees against the backdrop of snow clad mountains. Referring to Chunari Chunari, Sushmita recalled how while the male lead was well covered in a layered suit complete with inners, while all she braved the winds in, was a lehenga choli.

She said, "We shot in Miami in Fort Lauderdale. We shot in the US quite extensively. Chunari Chunari was in San Fransisco, San Jose, and it was the Golden Bridge. We were (frozen) due to extreme cold. (The male lead) is wearing a polo neck, wearing a blazer, he got inners, and he's wearing a yellow suit. Yours truly is in lehenga choli, and it's freezing, and the whole unit is covered in woolen clothes."

Sushmita Sen reveals David Dhawan always knew that Chunari Chunari was going to be a hit



Besides the much-needed commentary on gender bias, Sushmita remembers the experience of shooting the song rather fondly. She shared how David Dhawan had full faith in his vision for the song, even before it was brought to life on camera.

She said, "The thermostat as an actress...shooting in the peak of winter, I think women have just developed this ability to wear chiffon saree anywhere, and the same goes for the song. We were just freezing. When David brought that song to me, I was like, 'What is this song?' David is like, 'It's a hit song.'...So we get down to shoot this song, and by that time it released that year, it was at every wedding. That's a song that remains very special."