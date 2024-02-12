English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 16:49 IST

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post Amid Mixed Reviews For Aarya 3: From Setback To Comeback

Sushmita Sen recently shared a photo of herself on her Instagram handle along with a cryptic caption.

Republic Entertainment Desk
एक्ट्रेस सुष्मिता सेन | Image:sushmitasen47/Instagram
Sushmita Sen recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle talking about comeback and setback. The post comes at a time when the last season of her show Aarya has been getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences, most of them showing disappointment in the show's ending. The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself from her workout session. In the photo, the actress can be seen showing off her muscles. 

Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “From setBACK to comeBACK. When positivity BACKsup…Negativity BACKsdown!!!""

Published February 12th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

