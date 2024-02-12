Advertisement

Sushmita Sen recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram handle talking about comeback and setback. The post comes at a time when the last season of her show Aarya has been getting mixed reviews from critics and audiences, most of them showing disappointment in the show's ending. The actress, who is a fitness enthusiast, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of herself from her workout session. In the photo, the actress can be seen showing off her muscles.

Along with the picture, the actress wrote, “From setBACK to comeBACK. When positivity BACKsup…Negativity BACKsdown!!!""