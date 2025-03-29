Hrithik Roshan Misses Son Hrehaan's 19th Birthday Celebration In Boston Hosted By Ex-wife Sussanne Khan

Hrehaan, son of Bollywood’s heartthrob Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan turned 19 on March 28 and recently celebrated his birthday in Boston. The glimpses of their celebratory getaway are now doing the rounds of social media. However, his father was not seen in any of the pictures shared by his ex-wife.

Hrithik Roshan missing from son’s birthday celebrations?

Hrithik Roshan is a doting father to his sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan is known to all. But, in Sussanne’s stories shared by her on her Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan was not seen in any of them for his elder son Hrehaan's birthday celebrations in Boston.

However, the War actor shared his birthday post for his elder son. Along with the bunch of pictures, he wrote in the caption, “I love you not because you are so amazing, which you are by the way in every way, Ray, but I love you because you exist. I have met many humans in my life. Never met anyone as interesting a soul as you. As you take your next steps into the real world, my son, know that there is nothing you could ever do that could make me love you more than I already do. No amount of success and no amount of errors could ever affect your worth in my eyes. So go forth and be yourself with complete abandon, ease and effortlessness, your depth will take you far and high. Happy 19th birthday, Hrehaan “.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in 2000 and have been co-parenting their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, they separated in 2014 after 14 years of marriage but have maintained a friendly relationship since. Currently Hrithik is dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne is currently in a relationship with Arslan Goni. The respective couples are often seen in several occasions.

What’s next for Hrithik Roshan?

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy filming for most anticipated film War 2, a part of YRF’s Spy Universe. It is set to released on August 14, 2025 and will also feature Kiara Advani in key role. It is the sixth instalment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik who will reprise his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Hrithik Roshan will be making his directorial debut with Krrish 4, with Rakesh Roshan and Aditya Chopra will be backing the film as producers.