Love And War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Takes Extreme Measures To Prevent Leaks From Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Starrer?

Love and War has been making headlines due to production delays, release postponements, and unclear timelines. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The movie was slated to release on Christmas 2025, but has been facing multiple delays.

Amid the multiple reports on the reason behind Love and War delays, the filmmaker has imposed strict restrictions on the cast and crew of the period drama. The anticipation around the movie grows, and the team is placing caution against leaks. This comes after several photos of Alia, Ranbir and Vicky from the movie's set went viral online.

A source close to the production of Love and War has told Bollywood Hungama, Not just NDAs, the team of SLB’s Love & War is taking extra measures to prevent any leaks. Phones are not allowed on set, and every member has to submit their devices before entering. This is definitely taking the curiosity to see the set a notch higher.”



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The update comes after a report in the publication states that Bhansali has shot 90% of Love & War and only 10% filming remains, which will be completed in another two months.



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Love and War will be the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali since the actor's 2007 debut, Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We bring you Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga Love & War. See you at the movies."It came with the signatures of the lead trio: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.