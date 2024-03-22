×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 13:26 IST

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar First Impression: Randeep Hooda Starrer Earns Mixed Reviews From Netizens

As Randeep Hooda starrer Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has debuted in theatres, the film is getting mixed reviews.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image:IMDb
Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar has made its debut in the theatres and the film opened to mixed reviews. The film which marks the directorial debut of Hooda, is based on the life journey of Indian freedom fighter and reformer Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar. If you haven't watched the film, then we have brought to you the first impression that will help you decide whether or not watch the film.

From ‘superhit’ to ‘worst’ movie, the internet is divided

X is flooded with the reviews of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar with a section of the internet lauding the actor for his performance and directorial skills. A user wrote, "I Watched Super-Hit Movie #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar What an Amazing Movie Loved it. Thank u @RandeepHooda @anky1912 @savarkarthefilm for Giving a Blockbuster Movie." Another fan shared a few clips from the view and called it a "masterpiece". Congratulating the cast, a user wrote, "Watched Swatantra #VeerSavarkar yesterday and here are some pointers on the movie/masterpiece. First of all congratulations to @RandeepHooda for delivering such an amazing movie and giving Veer Savarkar the recognition he deserved which was due for the longest time."

 

 

Another fan suggested that if one wants to understand the history and reality of true freedom fighters then one must watch the film. "Veer Savarkar if you really want to understand the history and reality of true freedom fighters must watch #VeerSavarkar !  Absolutely spectacular by Randeep Hood".

 

 

However, there were some netizens who didn't like the film and called it the "worst movie" A user wrote, "#VeerSavarkar Review- Worst Movie of the Year So Far, From Begining to End, Everything is Poor, Not Expected this from a Gem  Actor Like #RandeepHooda, Totally Disappointment."

 


What do we know about Swatantrya Veer Savarkar?

The historical biographical drama is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda. The also stars Amit Sial as Ganesh Damodar Savarkar, Rajesh Khera as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokesh Mittal as B. R. Ambedkar and Brajesh Jha as Subhash Chandra Bose. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 11:46 IST

