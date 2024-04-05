×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe Udaipur Wedding: Theme, Menu, Dress Code And Other Details Revealed

Taapsee Pannu and her boyfriend Mathias Boe got married in a hush-hush affair in Udaipur. As per an insider, the couple tied the knot on March 22.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu Wedding Video
Taapsee Pannu Wedding Video | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe tied the knot in an intimate affair earlier this month. The couple got married in a hush-hush affair in Udaipur. Several photos and videos of the couple from inside the celebrations are now doing rounds on social media. The couple has now shared more details about the wedding. 

Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe wedding details revealed 

Leaked images and videos of Taapsee Pannu’s wedding made their way online and had the actor’s fans and Bollywood aficionados excited. While Taapsee hasn't officially put out any communication on this momentous occasion, considering how the actress has always kept her personal life private, a source recently shared the scoop from the wedding. The insider has revealed that the couple tied the knot on March 22. 

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on the 22nd March. Adds the source, “Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies.”

Taapsee Pannu wedding venue revealed 

Taapsee's wedding was orchestrated by a team of renowned professionals who diligently ensured that the day unfolded seamlessly according to plan. The source further mentions, "The wedding was planned by Weddingwale, with décor by The Wedding Factory. The ceremony took place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. Guests were thoroughly enjoying the celebration with entertainment put up by DJ Ganesh, Abhilash Thapliyal and Delraaz Bunshah and Band. While the official wedding glimpses have not made its way on social media, the photos and videos were worked on by Khamkha Photo Artist and Singh Photos respectively. The performances at the wedding were choreographed by Anusha Wedding Choreography. Guests were enjoying the hospitality and the delicious cocktails served up by The Bartender House. Everyone present couldn’t help but be in awe of the bride as she looked like a vision on her big day with hair and makeup by Seema Mane and Evania Pannu.”

In a leaked video from the ceremony, the bride and groom could be seen taking on the stage to perform their first dance after the wedding. The newlyweds shook a leg to Just The Way You Are by Bruno Mars. In another video, the bride could be seen dancing with her sister Shagun on Le Gayi from the 1997 musical drama Dil Toh Pagal Hai. 

Published April 5th, 2024 at 18:26 IST

