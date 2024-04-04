×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

Taapsee Pannu Shares Update About Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, Khel Khel Mein Post Wedding

Taapsee Pannu, last seen in Dunki, recently embarked on a new chapter in her life as she tied the knot with long-time partner, badminton player Mathias Boe.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu
Taapsee Pannu | Image:taapsee/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu recently made the headlines for her hush-hush wedding with badminton player and long time boyfriend, Mathias Boe. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's ensemble starrer Dunki, in the role of Manu Randhawa. The actress recently reflected on her lineup of upcoming projects.

Taapsee Pannu comments on her pending projects

In a recent interview with Elle India, Taapsee opened up about her upcoming projects, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba and Khel Khel Mein. The former is the official sequel to 2021 romantic thriller Haseen Dilruba - an Indianised take on Roald Dahl's short story, Lamb to the Slaughter. Khel Khel Mein on the other hand, will feature Taapsee in an all-out comedic avatar. 

She said, "One is part two of Haseen Dilruba, which is called Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. This is my very own franchise, and it is very special to me. I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to this. The second one is Khel Khel Mein which has an ensemble cast where I get to do an out-and-out comedy role".

Taapsee Pannu believes the audience is taking to female-led films


For long, Bollywood's legacy and supplementing box office reports have kept the divide between commercial cinema and its message-driven counterparts, alive. Taapsee believes that the boom of female-led cinema, is what has effectively breached this illusive line. She said, "They’re really interested in female-led stories. Watching films like The Dirty Picture (2011), Kahaani (2012), and Queen (2013) turn into commercial successes gave me assurance that I can sustain a career in this industry without having to go down the beaten path. And this change in the audience, for me, is a big confidence booster".

The interview also saw her reflect on how the industry still harbours a divide between actors fit for performance centric scripts and those that are the usual picks for commercial scripts. Taapsee added, "I am hoping for that to change too". 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:35 IST

