Take Cues From Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad's Lunch Date In The USA, To Cope With Sunday Scaries

Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up his six-city tour in the United States of America (USA). As a part of his tour, the War 2 actor visited Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, Chicago and the Bay Area. His girlfriend Saba Azad accompanied him on the tour and the two sneaked in personal time in between the professional commitments. A photo from their lunch date is now doing the rounds on social media.

Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad lunch date photo goes viral

On April 27, Sophie Chaudry, who hosted the Hrithik Roshan's US tour, took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from their visit. One of the photos in the carousel post features Hrithik Roshan with his lady love. The selfie, clicked by Roshan, has now gone viral.



In the click, Hrithik donned a t-shirt and jeans teamed with a jacket. He completed the look with glasses and a cap. His girlfriend, Saba, on the other hand, opted for a more casual look. Actress Sophie Choudry also accompanied the couple on the outing that involved a lavish food spread. She shared the post with the caption, “When the heart & stomach are full🩷”. This comes amid the massive backlash faced by Hrithik Roshan and his tour organisers over the ‘mismanagement’ of his events.

Hrithik Roshan - Saba Azad Relationship timeline

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for more than 3 years now. In the span of time, they have braved their fair share of trolling and breakup rumours. The couple reportedly met on X (formerly Twitter), and love between them blossomed in 2022. Since then, they have always shared endearing messages for each other on social media and have made several public appearances. Hrithik first confirmed his relationship with Saba at a birthday party in 2022 when the couple arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.



A file photo of Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan | Source: Instagram