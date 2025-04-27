Gigi Hadid-Bradley Cooper Engaged? Zayn Malik's Ex-Girlfriend's Gold Ring Sparks Rumours

Gigi Hadid rang in her 30th birthday with her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, on April 25. However, it was a gold band on her ring finger that caught the attention of social media users. Photos and videos of the American model from her special night are now doing the rounds on social media.

A file photo of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper | Image: X

Gigi Hadid engaged to Bradley Cooper?

On April 25, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper arrived hand-in-hand at the Saks Fifth Avenue in New York City to celebrate the model's special day. They were accompanied by close friends and family, which included Gigi's sister Bella Hadid, her best friend Anne Hathaway and her parents Yolanda and Mohamed Hadid. Social media users spotted a bunch of rings on Hadid's finger.



For her big night, Gigi Hadid donned a white tank top paired with black leather pants. She accessorised the look with a gold necklace and earrings. She also wore a bunch of gold rings in her left hand, with a gold band sitting on her ring finger. The appearance has sparked buzz around wedding bells being in the near future for the couple. However, on a closer look, the ring appears to be just a piece of a fashion accessory and not a wedding band. Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are yet to react to speculations around their relationship.

Gigi Hadid's relationship with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's romance was a fan favourite. The cover girl and the One Direction band member began dating on November 15. They welcomed their daughter, Khai, together in September 2020. However, the couple finally ended their on-and-off relationship in 2021.



Bradley Cooper was married to actress Jennifer Esposito in 2006. They officially divorced in November 2007. He then dated Renée Zellweger from 2007-2011. The Star Is Born fame then dated Zoe Saldaña from December 2011 to January 2013. He then began a relationship with English model and actress Suki Waterhouse from 2013-2015. Cooper also dated Russian model Irina Shayk from April 2015 to June 2019. They have a daughter, Lea de Seine, born in March 2017.



