Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up About Doing Intimate Scenes With Ex-Boyfriend Vijay Varma, Says 'It's Constructed'

Tamannaah Bhatia broke the alleged "no-kissing scene" clause in her contract as she ventured into the OTT space. She was seen sharing some intimate scenes with her then-boyfriend Vijay Varma in a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also did some intimacy in her web series Jee Karda, for which she faced criticism from her fans. However, the actress cleared that when she ventured from the big screens to OTT, the idea was to move out of her comfort zone. She talked about how doing "bold scenes" demystified certain things for her and she's happy that she understands how its shot and looks onscreen.

“For me also this was something new. I had done pretty much no intimacy in my previous works. I had largely worked in movies for the big screen and I had not done this. The idea for me to work in different formats was not to creatively confine myself… I can't do this, ek morality ke garb mein which I talked about guilt and shame and everyone wants to put you in that space... I wanted to explore different aspects of performances,” she said.

Suhail Nayyar with Tamannaah Bhatia in a still from Jee Karda | Image: X