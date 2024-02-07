Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal has been facing severe criticism over its portrayal of toxicity and violence. Since its release several celebs voiced concern after watching the film and called out the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for normalising the extreme violence. The recent celeb to join the list is Tamil director and actress Lakshmy Ramakrishnan.

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan criticises Animal

Taking to her X handle, Lakshmy shared her sarcastic review criticising the film in detail. She started her review with these words, "Watched #Animal today, imagination, performances, craft, grandeur, swag and perversion at its best." She continued, "Epic climax scene between father and son. Normalising, celebrating extreme violence, blood shed on screen and the likes of @anuragkashyap72 shower praises! Wow!!! The marriage scene of the villain, the killings which were worse than butchery, esp by the butcher character!!!"

She concluded her review with few questions and lauded the director for all the "bloodshed and perversion on screen." She wrote, "I don’t have a word to describe it and body shaming?, all this is not perversion?! Are you serious? I thought the nude scene of the lead man had a touch of class and emotion, the way the father intervened. The rebellious expression was justified I felt! But the bloodshed and perversion on screen !!! Wow!'."

More about Animal

The film revolves around a father-son relationship and how he turns into a violent man when he learns about an assassination attempt on his estranged father and sets out on a dark path of revenge and destruction. As of January 26, the film has grossed over ₹662.27 crore in India and ₹255.49 crore overseas for a worldwide gross collection of ₹917.76 crore.