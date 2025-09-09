Tanisha Mukherji Calls Breakup With Uday Chopra More 'Heartbreaking' Than Split With Armaan Kohli: We Were Friends, We Were Very Close

Tanishaa Mukerji, who is the sister of actress Kajol and daugther of veteran actress Tanuja, often makes headlines for her personal life and statements. The 47-year-old recently spoke candidly about going through heartbreaks and emotional turmoil following her breakups. Her relationships with co-actor Uday Chopra and, years later, her Bigg Boss 7 co-contestant Armaan Kohli were highly publicised. She admitted that her breakup with Uday Chopra left a lasting impact on her, as they were good friends.

Tanishaa Mukerji talks about breakups with Armaan Kohli and Uday Chopra

Tanishaa Mukerji met Armaan Kohli inside the Bigg Boss house in season 7. The actors formed a bond on the reality show and began dating soon. However, almost a year later, in 2014, the couple announced their split. While they shared that the split comes after mutual consent, reports suggested that Tanishaa was unable to put up with Armaan's temperament and constant arguing. Some even alleged that the actress's family did not approve of the relationship.



Talking about the same, she told Pinkvilla, “Voh (breakup with Armaan Kohli) itna heartbreak nahi tha (It wasn’t that big a heartbreak). I was more heartbroken when my relationship with Uday (Chopra) ended. We were friends, we were very close, and we had known each other for a long time.”



However, despite facing hardships in love, Tanishaa remains a romantic at heart. In the same conversation, she stressed that she still believes in finding love and strives to look for a silver lining. She added, “I’m the kind of person who always looks at the bright side of things. Whatever happens, happens for the good. I enjoy the feeling of falling in love, and I cherish the experiences it brings."