Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: With ₹20 Cr, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Registers 4th Biggest Opening Of The Year After Chhaava, Sikandar, Housefull 5

Updated 19 July 2025 at 08:05 IST
Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial sprung a surprise on the opening day and amassed a staggering total at the ticketing counter. Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, the film is a romance drama. Despite no offline and traditional methods of promotion, Saiyaara has registered its name in the top 4 Hindi openers of the year.
As per Sacnilk's rough data, Saiyaara has amassed ₹20 crore at the box office on day 1. Trade experts believe that the film's final opening day collection might round upto over ₹22 crore. However, the real test of the romance drama will be in the coming days. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience.
Also Read: Junior BO Day 1: Debutant Kireeti Looks Forward To A Promising Opening
The good opening day collections could be attributed to the pre-release buzz, discounted ticket prices and the anticipation for avid cinegoers to watch the newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday on screen. But, with more and more critics' reviews and social media word of mouth, will the film's collection stay solid? Is the question. Saiyaara also has a week to enjoy a solo release at the box office. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 will hit screens on July 25 and can be a deterrent to the business of the Mohit Suri directorial.
Also Read: With Mohit Suri, Here's How Ahaan's Debut Saiyaara Is In Safe Hands
In its advanced booking collections itself, Saiyaara amassed ₹9 crore in collections. The film's staggering day 1 collection has led to the earnings of holdover Bollywood releases to plummet. Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur headliner Metro In Dino hit screens on July 4. On the third Friday of release, the movie collected its lowest single-day biz and raked in ₹1.10 cr. Rajkummar Rao's Maalik's collections also fell below ₹1 crore for the first time. The movie earned only ₹60 Lakhs on the day of Saiyaara's release.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 19 July 2025 at 08:05 IST