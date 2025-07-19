Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 1: With ₹20 Cr, Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer Registers 4th Biggest Opening Of The Year After Chhaava, Sikandar, Housefull 5

Saiyaara Box Office Collection: The Mohit Suri directorial sprung a surprise on the opening day and amassed a staggering total at the ticketing counter. Featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles, the film is a romance drama. Despite no offline and traditional methods of promotion, Saiyaara has registered its name in the top 4 Hindi openers of the year.

Good opening, but will Saiyaara continue to impress the audience on opening weekend?

As per Sacnilk's rough data, Saiyaara has amassed ₹20 crore at the box office on day 1. Trade experts believe that the film's final opening day collection might round upto over ₹22 crore. However, the real test of the romance drama will be in the coming days. The film opened to a mixed response from the audience.



The good opening day collections could be attributed to the pre-release buzz, discounted ticket prices and the anticipation for avid cinegoers to watch the newcomers Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday on screen. But, with more and more critics' reviews and social media word of mouth, will the film's collection stay solid? Is the question. Saiyaara also has a week to enjoy a solo release at the box office. Ajay Devgn's Son of Sardaar 2 will hit screens on July 25 and can be a deterrent to the business of the Mohit Suri directorial.



Metro In Dino, Maalik suffer due to Saiyaara