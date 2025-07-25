Tara Sutaria Blows Kisses At Veer Pahariya From India Couture Week Runway But Shuns Romance Talk | Watch

Tara Sutaria has sparked romance buzz with Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya. The two have been indulging in mushy social media interaction and were snapped together at the Mumbai airport recently as they headed for India Couture Week in New Delhi. On Thursday (July 24), Tara walked the ramp for RoseRoom by Isha Jajodia. She wore a golden corset with a white voluminous lace and tulle skirt.

At the runway, Tara blew kisses at Veer, who was seated in the audience and cheered for her. The video of their sweet interaction on ramp went viral on social media. On the sidelines of the event, reacting to fans shipping her and Veer, Tara said, "That's very, very sweet, and it's so nice to see and read about it online."

When asked directly if she was dating Veer, Tara chose to stay tight-lipped, saying, "I'm sorry, I won't be able to talk about that at the moment." Their dating rumours gained traction after Tara shared pictures with singer AP Dhillon from their music video Thodi Si Daaru on July 21. Veer commented, "My," with a red heart and star emoji. Tara replied with, "Mine," adding a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

Tara was in a long-standing relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan's cousin Aadar Jain, but they broke up in 2023.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya snapped at Mumbai airport | Image: Varinder Chawla

Aadar married Alekha Advani in 2024. Tara, since then, has been romantically linked to Arunoday Singh and Veer Pahariya.