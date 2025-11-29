Tere Ishk Mein Actor Hugs Kriti Sanon In Movie Scene, Faces 'Repercussions'

Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, released on November 28. The romantic drama has received decent reviews and collected ₹16 crore on its opening day in India. Day 2 has proved to be equally good and it is expected that the film can touch ₹50 crore in its opening weekend. Both Kriti and Dhanush are receiving praise for their intense performances in this dark tale of love and betrayal.

Meanwhile, a video has surfaced on social media in which an actor who features in a small role in TIM faced "repercussions" of hugging Kriti onscreen as part of the script. The hilarious clip was posted by Viren Barman's wife Kriti. It shows him cleaning shoes at his home while Kriti sternly watches over. She wrote in the caption, "He should’ve thought of the repercussions." The reel has gone viral, with many hilariously siding with Viren's wife.

In another post related to the movie, Kriti dropped some snaps with her husband Viren from the premiere of Tere Ishk Mein. "So so happy and proud to see baby on the big screen ❤️🥰 Onwards and upwards! (You got the wrong Kriti, but you’re excused this time (sic)," she wrote in the caption. Viren also expressed gratitude to the team of TIM as he posted some snaps with Kriti from the sets and some other BTS moments.

Advertisement

Viren wrote in the caption, "3 years back, if you would’ve told me I’m going to be in a Bollywood Blockbuster, I would’ve asked you to stop smoking the peace pipe and dragged you to rehab. But here we are in 2025 and I’m playing a small character Abeer in Tere Ishk Mein. A big shoutout to @aanandlrai @kritisanon and @dhanushkraja for sharing their valuable experience and wisdom on this insane journey. You clearly never know what God has planned out for you, but you better stay ready for when he throws an opportunity your way."

Advertisement

Viren Barman plays Abeer in Tere Ishk Mein | Image: Instagram