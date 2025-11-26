Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Experts Forecast Double Digit Opening, Film Collects Only ₹1 Cr in Pre-sales

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the romance drama will hit the big screens on November 28. The movie is directed by Aanand L. Rai and is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The advanced booking of the movie commenced on Sunday and has been moving at a slow pace. Despite the low pre-sales, trade experts and analysts believe that Tere Ishk Mein can open to a double-digit number.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will share screen for the first time in Tere Ishk Mein | Image: IMDb

Tere Ishk Mein box office collection prediction

Trade expert Sumit Kadel took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share hopeful numbers for Tere Ishk Mein's box office day 1. As per the expert, the movie is likely to open between ₹12 cr-₹15 cr in the Hindi language alone. He anticipated that earnings from the Tamil version could take the movie's total to ₹17- 20 crore. He also predicted that a good word of mouth can help the movie secure a ₹50 crore weekend.

Kriti Sanon and Dhanush will share the screen for the first time in the movie Tere Ishk Mein. The response to the teaser, trailer and other promotional material of the film has been phenomenal. Social media users are also hopeful of the movie emerging as a hit at the box office. No other significant release on the day is also likely to boost the film's business further. However, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar will hit screens in the following week, making it a hurdle for Tere Ishk Mein in its second week.



Tere Ishk Mein advance booking moves at a slow pace

Despite the anticipation around the film, Tere Ishk Mein's advance booking collections have been lukewarm. As per Sacnilk, the movie has sold 48719 tickets for Hindi and Tamil versions combined, taking the film's pre-sale total to ₹1.17 crore.



