Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Trends Strong In 2nd Weekend Despite Reduced Screen Count

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 10: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, released on November 28. The initial reviews were positive and Tere Ishk Mein attracted good footfalls in the opening weekend. It continued its strong trend into week 1 and now, it has wrapped up its second weekend on a very strong note despite the new release Dhurandhar taking the box office by storm.

Tere Ishk Mein mints ₹100 crore in India

TIM earned ₹3.75 crore on its 2nd Friday. The collection jumped to ₹5.7 crore on Saturday (December 6) and to ₹6.75 crore on Sunday. The 10-day cumulative figures of the film at the domestic box office stands at ₹100 crore. Worldwide, it has zoomed past ₹130 crore mark, making it a clean it in India and overseas.

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai | Image: X

TIM has also become Dhanush's first ₹100 crore grosser in India this year. He saw the release of Tamil films Kuberaa and Idli Kadai in 2025 but they have earned less than his Hindi release.

Tere Ishk Mein is a story of star crossed lovers

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart. Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover. This is Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Kriti and Dhanush have been receiving rave reviews for their intense performances in TIM.