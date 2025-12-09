Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 12: Dhanush Starrer Stays Strong In 2nd Week, Mints ₹105.2 Crore

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 12: Dhanush starrer romantic drama has already become the actor's highest grossing movie. Now running in its 2nd week, it remains rock steady at the box office. This is despite the new release Dhurandhar attracting impressive footfalls. Since there are no major Hindi releases this weekend, Tere Ishk Mein and Dhurandhar will enjoy a clean run, till December 19 when Avatar: Fire And Ash will storm the cinema halls.

How much has Tere Ishk Mein collected at the box office?

The movie minted ₹2.85 crore on its 2nd Tuesday, taking the overall collection in 12 days to ₹105.25 crore. TIM is one of the better performing romantic movies in the recent times and has already surpassed Param Sundari and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari to become the highest grossing film in the genre in 2025.

Tere Ishk Mein released on November 28 | Image: X

The occupancy for the morning shows on Tuesday was 13.56% which jumped to 32.34% for the afternoon shows, followed by 35.78% for the evening shows. The Hindi version accounts for the film's majority biz in India, while the Tamil and Telegu versions have collectively contributed under ₹5 crore to its domestic collection.

Dhanush collaborates with Aanand L Rai for the third time in Tere Ishk Mein

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart. Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover. This is Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Kriti and Dhanush have been receiving rave reviews for their intense performances in TIM.

