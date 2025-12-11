Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 14: Week 2 Biz Of Dhanush Starrer Goes Down By 70%

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 14: While Dhanush may have bagged his biggest box office grosser in Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon, the movie suffered due to Dhurandhar. TIM released on November 28 and only got a week of clear run before the Ranveer Singh starrer arrived and affected it screen count and biz. After two weeks, TIM has grossed over ₹150 crore worldwide. In India, the figures have crossed the ₹100 crore mark.

Tere Ishk Mein collection witnesses steep decline in week 2

In the first week, the romantic drama collected over ₹83 crore. In Its second week, the figures were down to ₹25.15 crore. The 70% decline in biz can be attributed to Dhurandhar emerging as the first choice of the moviegoers.

Tere Ishk Mein released on November 28 | Image: X

Tere Ishk Mein follows the turbulent and passionate relationship between Shankar (Dhanush), a fiery student leader and Mukti (Kriti), a research scholar. The movie marks the third collaboration between director Aanand L Rai and Dhanush after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re.

What is the story of Tere Ishk Mein?

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart. Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover. Kriti and Dhanush have been receiving rave reviews for their intense performances in TIM.