Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 8: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Inches Towards ₹90 Crore Mark After Dhurandhar Takes Over Screens

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 8: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's Tere Ishk Mein has been doing well at the box office since its release on November 28. The movie's trailer and songs generated initial hype and it lived up to it. One of the better performing movies in the romantic genre, Tere Ishk Mein's terrific run in the first week now stands opposed with the release of the spy action thriller Dhurandhar, fronted by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Tere Ishk Mein stumbles at box office

With Dhurandhar's release, TIM's screen count has reduced considerably. Since spy thriller is also earning good reviews, additional shows are also being added. Despite the stiff opposition from the new release, TIM is standing its ground. On its 8th day at the box office, the movie earned ₹3.65 crore, taking its total collection to ₹87.30 crore. While the biz in the first week was ₹83.65 crore, ₹15-18 crore is expected in the second weekend. There is an outside chance that the movie may enter the ₹100 crore club in India in its 2nd weekend. Meanwhile, worldwide, TIM has collected ₹118 crore.

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai | Image: X

Tere Ishk Mein is a story of unrequited love