Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon Starrer Inches Towards ₹100 Crore Mark With 50% Jump In Biz On 2nd Saturday

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 9: Dhanush and Kriti Sanon feature in the romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The movie has already grossed nearly ₹125 crore worldwide, and is now set to cross the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Since the collections in the second weekend have been good, despite competition from the latest spy thriller Dhurandhar, TIM is looking to soar before Sunday concludes.

Tere Ishk Mein witnesses 50% jump on 2nd Saturday

On its second Friday, the movie collected ₹3.75 crore. It witnessed around 50% jump in its collection on 2nd Saturday (December 6) and minted ₹5.50 crore. The nine-day biz of the movie stands at ₹92.90 crore. It is unlikely that it will touch the ₹100 crore milestone on Sunday, but the movie's consistently good performance will help it reach the mark in the 2nd week.

Advertisement

Tere Ishk Mein released on November 28 | Image: X

The solid trending for the film is despite the reduction in screen count due to Dhurandhar release and highly positive reactions to the latter.

Tere Ishk Mein is a story of star crossed lovers

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart. Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover. This is Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Kriti and Dhanush have been receiving rave reviews for their intense performances in TIM.