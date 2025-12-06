Internet Digs Out Proof Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Friendship With Husband Raj Nidimoru's Ex Wife Shhyamali De

Samantha Ruth Prabhu got divorced with Naga Chaitanya in 2021. Now, the former couple has moved on with their new partners. While Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala last year, on December 1, Samantha tied the knot in a private ceremony with director Raj Nidimoru. Sam and Raj worked together in season 2 of The Family Man, which released in 2021. They collaborated again in Citadel: Honey Bunny and have lined up another series.

However, Raj and Sam's relationship has fueled speculation about the timeline of their romance and whether or not the director was faithful to his first wife Shhyamali De. Meanwhile, a video has gone viral on social media which shows the social media interactions between Samantha and her husband's now ex-wife Shhyamali. They not just liked each other's posts, but also dropped encouraging and supportive messages.

Some of the posts shared by Samantha which Shhyamali interacted with on Instagram were with her now ex-husband Raj. They were pictures of them from the sets of The Family Man 2 and other media events. After Raj and Sam's marriage, Shhyamali posted a long note on her Instagram stories to acknowledge the support she has received since Raj’s wedding to Sam.

It is not known when Raj Nidimoru separated from his ex wife Shhyamali | Image: Instagram

She wrote that she has been practising meditation and part of it is to bless all people with "peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill and the will to do good". Her cryptic post has been seen by many as an indirect dig at Sam and Raj's relationship and marriage.

