DYK Akshaye Khanna Is A Bachelor At 50? Dhurandhar Star Once Said 'I Don't Like Responsibility In My Life'

Akshaye Khanna has been impressing the audiences with his power-packed and raw performances for many years now. After his impressive portrayal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in this year's blockbuster hit Chhaava won over fans, Akshaye has once again hit the bull's eye with his raw and intense act as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar.

Akshaye's performances in Dhurandhar and Chhaava have received immense love and praise | Image: X

Akshaye is known to keep a low profile and rarely makes media appearances or gives interviews. However, when he appears on the screen, he draws the audiences. He might not be the typical Bollywood actor with starry airs and a heavy duty PR machinery behind him, but his association with a project is enough to raise anticipation. The same has happened with his latest release Dhurandhar and fans can't stop swooning over his killer act. However, while Akshaye's wide-ranging filmography may be known to fans, not much is in the public about his personal life.

Son of Hindi cinema icon Vinod Khanna, not many would know that Akshaye is a bachelor. Even at 50, he remains unmarried. In an old interview, the Dil Chahta Hai star revealed the reason behind his decision to stay single.

Akshaye Khanna lives out of his farmhouse and stays away from the media | Image: X

"I don't like responsibility in my life. I like to lead a very carefree life. There is no bigger responsibility than having children. There is no bigger responsibility than being responsible for a wife. I don't want that responsibility. I'm happy alone. No responsibility. Nobody I have to take care of. Nobody I have to worry about. I only have to worry about myself. A fantastic life I've got. Brilliant. Why should I spoil that?" Akshaye shared candidly. His honest take on marriage and kids has gone viral as he continues to woo fans with his performance in Dhurandhar.