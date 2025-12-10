Tere Ishk Mein Slows Down At Box Office As Dhurandhar Mania Grips Moviegoers, Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Starrer Earns ₹107 Crore

Tere Ishk Mein Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush has already bagged his biggest box office grosser in Tere Ishk Mein. The romantic drama had huge expectations riding on it and it delivered. The first week concluded on a good note and the movie earned ₹83.65 crore in its first seven days. However, the biz has significantly slowed down in week 2 and Dhurandhar's unstoppable run is the reason behind it.

Tere Ishk Mein slows down at box office

On Wednesday (Dec 10), the movie collected ₹1.85 crore. This figure is lowest single day biz for the film since its release on November 28. As there is more interest in Dhurandhar, majority screens of TIM are being allotted to the actioner. In 13 days, TIM has collected ₹107 crore. Since there are no major Hindi releases in the coming weekend, not only is Dhurandhar expected to witness a further boost in its collection, but a similar trend is expected for TIM. On Dec 19, when Avatar: Fire And Ash will release, Dhanush's movie could face a complete wipeout.

Advertisement

Tere Ishk Mein is directed by Aanand L Rai | Image: X

Discounted ticket prices are expected to attract increased footfalls for TIM going forth. The Hindi version accounts for the film's majority biz in India, while the Tamil and Telegu versions have collectively contributed under ₹6 crore to its domestic collection.

What is the story of Tere Ishk Mein?

Kriti Sanon plays Mukti, a young woman who falls for the fierce, volatile, rule-breaker Shankar (Dhanush). But circumstances pull them apart before their love can take shape. Unable to cope with the heartbreak, Dhanush's character becomes vengeful and pledges to burn "entire Delhi" to ashes for his broken heart. Tere Ishk Mein looks to mirror the classic theme of an irresponsible lover. This is Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re. Kriti and Dhanush have been receiving rave reviews for their intense performances in TIM.