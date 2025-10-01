Tere Ishk Mein Teaser Out: Dhanush-Kriti Sanon Lead Tragic, Raanjhanaa-like Love Saga | Watch

Headlined by Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the much-anticipated teaser of Tere Ishk Mein was unveiled by the makers today. The movie, directed by Aanand L. Rai of Ranjhaanaa fame, is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 28. The first teaser of the film received overwhelmingly positive feedback from social media users.

Dhanush-Kriti Sanon lead a tale of love and revenge in Tere Ishk Mein

The 2-minute 4-second teaser of Tere Ishk Mein narrates a gripping tale of love and revenge. The video opens with ‘Mukti’ Kriti Sanon being seated for her haldi ceremony. Just when she is lost in thought, a badly bruised ‘Shankar’ Dhanush enters the venue limping, while his monologue claims that he has got gangajal for her to cleanse her sins before starting a fresh chapter of her life. The glimpse is laced with passion, pain, and the relentless pursuit of love that seems destined to remain unfulfilled, much like Ranjhaanaa.

The thrilling teaser ends with Shankar pouring the gangajal on the bride to be Mukti, while a flashback shows their turbulent journey today. The story seems to be set in the backdrop of Varanasi, a city close to the director. Crafted with Aanand L Rai’s signature sensitivity and visual poetry, and elevated by Himanshu Sharma’s writing, the film has music composed by Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman. The lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil, and the vocals are by Arijit Singh.



A screengrab of the comment section | Instagram



Fans of Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have shared a positive review of the teaser. A user took to the comment section to write, “his is gonna be one of your best characters till now". Another wrote, “Teaser cut is perfect, made me crave for trailer and songs”. Praising the teaser, a user wrote, “Goosebumps Goosebumps Goosebumps”.