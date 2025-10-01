Updated 1 October 2025 at 08:28 IST
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses ₹150 Crore Before Kantara Chapter 1 Hits Screens
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: The Pawan Kalyan starrer released to a staggering collection, but the earnings saw a decline on the subsequent days.
They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: The Pawan Kalyan starrer hit the big screens on September 25 and received a mixed response upon release. Before the week concludes, the movie has breached ₹150 crore at the box office. The 90s gangster drama saw a decline in collection ahead of the release of the pan-India film, Kantara Chapter 1.
They Call Him OG crosses ₹150 crore in 6 days
They Call Him OG opened to ₹21 crore in the previews and collected another ₹63.75 crore on the day of release. However, the earnings witnessed a dip from the first Friday, when the movie raked in ₹18.45 crore. It further minted ₹18.5 crore. On the first Monday of release, OG raked in ₹7.4 crore.
On Tuesday, They Call Him OG collected ₹7.25 crore. In the six-day theatrical run, the Pawan Kalyan starrer amassed a total of ₹154.85 crore. The movie was expected to cross ₹200 crore in the first week of release; however, the mark has not been met yet. The release of Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2, with further deter the business of They Call Him OG.
Chiranjeevi reviews Pawan Kalyan's OG
Megastar Chiranjeevi was all praise for the actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's latest film, OG, on Tuesday. Taking to his X handle, Chiranjeevi described his experience of watching the movie, saying that the film was on par with "Hollywood standards."Written and directed by Sujeeth, the film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan and Arjun Das in prominent roles. The megastar watched the film with his family, which also included his son Ram Charan. The actor called the film a ‘brilliant gangster film’. "Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way, Congratulations to @sujeethsign," wrote Chiranjeevi.
Published On: 1 October 2025 at 08:28 IST