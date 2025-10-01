They Call Him OG Box Office Collection Day 6: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Crosses ₹150 Crore Before Kantara Chapter 1 Hits Screens

They Call Him OG Box Office Collection: The Pawan Kalyan starrer hit the big screens on September 25 and received a mixed response upon release. Before the week concludes, the movie has breached ₹150 crore at the box office. The 90s gangster drama saw a decline in collection ahead of the release of the pan-India film, Kantara Chapter 1.

They Call Him OG crosses ₹150 crore in 6 days

They Call Him OG opened to ₹21 crore in the previews and collected another ₹63.75 crore on the day of release. However, the earnings witnessed a dip from the first Friday, when the movie raked in ₹18.45 crore. It further minted ₹18.5 crore. On the first Monday of release, OG raked in ₹7.4 crore.

On Tuesday, They Call Him OG collected ₹7.25 crore. In the six-day theatrical run, the Pawan Kalyan starrer amassed a total of ₹154.85 crore. The movie was expected to cross ₹200 crore in the first week of release; however, the mark has not been met yet. The release of Kantara Chapter 1 on October 2, with further deter the business of They Call Him OG.



Chiranjeevi reviews Pawan Kalyan's OG