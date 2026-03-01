Ajith Kumar And Esha Gupta Stranded In Dubai As Middle East Aviation Comes To A Standstill

With flaring tensions in the Middle East, the focus has shifted to the safety and the well-being of the Indian diaspora in the region. Most of the countries there have restricted access to their air space and international visitors are stranded, waiting for a safe passage to their home nations.

Esha Gupta of Jannat 2 fame, who resides in Dubai, is also struck in the war torn region. She took to social media to assure fans of her safety amid the suspension of flights after escalating tensions in the Middle East. She said she hopes to return to India soon.

Esha shared a note on her Instagram story on Sunday, writing, "To everyone checking in and messaging, I'm sorry for not replying. We are ok, we are safe! Times are scary, very tough. God is there to protect us. We trust the @modgovae is doing the best in protecting and interception," she wrote.

"Praying for everyone affected, all those stranded and safety for all above all. Hope to be home soon," she added. In another post, she wrote, “Incredible job by @uaegov for taking care of every stranded person at the airport, from giving for food to airport transfers to hotel accommodation. How well the situation in #abudhabi is managed shows how powerful the country is as how calmly they are protecting everyone!! Special mention to @modgovae Again everyone, I'm sorry it's not a pleasant situation, apology for. OT taking calls or msgs, just wish to be able to fly back home soon (sic).”

Tamil star Ajith Kumar is also stranded in Dubai. His manager assured fans of his safety. The actor, who had been in Abu Dhabi for rigorous training ahead of his next racing event, is currently unable to fly back to Chennai as flights out of Dubai remain suspended.

