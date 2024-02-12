Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 12th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Day 3: Shahid’s Film Crosses Lifetime Figures Of Jersey

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has crossed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey in just 3-days of theatrical run.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya poster
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljah Jiya poster | Image:Kriti Sanon/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya hit the big screen on February 9 coinciding with the Valentine’s Week holiday. The film has been registering growth in business ever since its release. However, even after three days of theatrical run, the film has failed to make a lasting impact. 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya rakes in ₹26.85 crore 

The Shahid Kapoor starrer opened to a decent ₹6.7 crore at the box office. In the subsequent days, the movie has registered an upward trend in business. On day 2, which was the first Saturday of the film’s release, the movie raked in ₹9.65 crore. 

As per early estimates by Sacnilk, on Sunday the movie again registered an 8.8% growth. The collection amassed ₹10.5 crore. In its three-day theatrical run, the film has collected ₹26.85 crore. Trade analyst Sumit Kadel says, “Monday's performance is crucial, if it stays around 3.50-4 cr then lifetime collection will surpass  ₹60 cr nett in India.” 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya crosses Jersey to become Shahid Kapoor's biggest grosser post-pandemic

Despite the low collections, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has collected more than other Shahid Kapoor movies post-pandemic. The actor’s last film, Jersey raked in ₹20.85 crore at the domestic box office. His latest film with Kriti Sanon has raked more than the film’s total collection in just 3 days theatrical run. 

Where to watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya online?

Headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is currently running in theatres. While there is no official confirmation of when the romantic comedy will debut on a digital platform, the platform of its streaming is confirmed. The movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video soon after its theatrical run ends.

Subscribers on the platform can watch the film for free on the platform. Audiences are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the film’s OTT debut. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 09:18 IST

