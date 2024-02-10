Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

February 10th, 2024

TBMAUJ Box Office Estimates Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon Starrer Likely To Mint ₹7 Crores

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya arrived in theatres on February 9 and here's how much the movie earned on its Day 1.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya poster | Image:Kriti Sanon/Instagram
Amid much anticipation, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally hit the silver screen with an aim to redefine romance this Valentine’s Week. Directed by Aradhana Shah and Amit Joshi, the romantic comedy had garnered immense attention even before its release, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Day 1 Estimates

The film which opened in theatres today has not really lived up to the buzz and left a doubt on its first day. According to early trade reports from Sacknilk, the film is estimated to have earned approximately Rs 7 crore on its opening day. While these figures are subject to change, they indicate a very vulnerable start for the highly anticipated movie.

Produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan’s production house Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya holds significant importance for Shahid Kapoor’s career. Following the debacle of his last film Jersey at the box office, this film is seen as a potential redeemer for the actor.

With high hopes pinned on its success, the film’s bleak opening is a scary part and fans hope its box office performance does well in the coming days.

When Shahid Kapoor defended the movie’s long title

In an interview with Film Companion, Shahid recently shared, “I remember when DDLJ came out, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. All the titles were like Ghatak, Ghayal, Jeet, that was the vibe and then this one long title came and I remember before the film came out, everybody was discussing that ‘it’s too long, we don’t know what they are saying’ but when you want to make a love story I feel, it’s okay to have slightly longer titles.’

“I remember when I did Jab We Met, everyone was like ‘what is this title?’ Because at that time, this whole thing of Hindi-English, like putting a Hindi and an English word in one title was not a thing”, Shahid added.

February 10th, 2024

