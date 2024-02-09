Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are currently a few hours away from their film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opening in theatres. The film will mark the first release of 2024 for both the actors. Box office prediction reports from the quirky love story thus far, are painting an optimistic picture, contingent on the target audience taking to narrative of the film. Interestingly, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial will feature an out-of-the-box love story between a human and a robot.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's box office performance will largely depend on word of mouth



Leading film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, a day ahead of TBMAUJ's release, has shared his predictions regarding the film's estimated earnings, domestically, on day one of its theatrical run. Kadel has pegged the film's opening day numbers between ₹ 6-8 crores. Additionally, the film's collections over the first weekend, as per Kadel, is estimated to clock in between ₹ 27-30 crores.

Advertisement

#TBMAUJ



𝐁𝐎𝐗 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍



Day -1 ₹ 6-8 cr nett



Weekend - ₹ 27-30 cr nett ( If WOM is Positive ) #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya has the ingredients for a very good Valentine's week.



It can find family audience patronage, especially in big cities.… pic.twitter.com/PFfiuEjjUJ — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) February 7, 2024



The caption to the post read, "#TBMAUJ 𝐁𝐎𝐗 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐃𝐈𝐂𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍 Day -1 ₹ 6-8 cr nett Weekend - ₹ 27-30 cr nett ( If WOM is Positive ) #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya has the ingredients for a very good Valentine's week. It can find family audience patronage, especially in big cities. #ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon"

Advertisement

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is gathering steam overseas



While the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer appears to be largely contingent on positive word of mouth on its home ground of India to churn out decent numbers, the film is independently garnering good traction overseas - particularly, in the United States. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's US premiere (slated for Thursday evening) is registering strong audience response with much of its prime time shows selling out quickly.

Advertisement

SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON: ‘TBMAUJ’ STARTS ON A POSITIVE NOTE IN *USA*… The #US premiere shows [Thursday evening shows] of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is witnessing brisk sales, with *prime time shows* getting sold out quickly.



The film - distributed by #NirvanaCinemas in… pic.twitter.com/LqTj0t99AI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 8, 2024



An official update from Taran Aadarsh reads, "SHAHID KAPOOR - KRITI SANON: ‘TBMAUJ’ STARTS ON A POSITIVE NOTE IN *USA*… The #US premiere shows [Thursday evening shows] of #TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is witnessing brisk sales, with *prime time shows* getting sold out quickly. The film - distributed by #NirvanaCinemas in *USA* - should ensure substantial footfalls over the weekend in #USA...#ShahidKapoor #KritiSanon #Dharmendra #DimpleKapadia"