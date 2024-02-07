English
Updated January 24th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya New Song Out, Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Chemistry Is Unmissable

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon together for the first time. The film will hit the big screens on February 9.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is a still from the song | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  2 min read
  • 2 min read
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is all set to hit the big screens on February 9, coinciding with Valentine's Week. The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah and is headlined by Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. After releasing a dance track and the film’s trailer, the makers have unveiled the second track from the romantic drama, ahead of the release. 

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon share undeniable chemistry in the song Akhiyaan Gulaab 

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya second song titled Akhiyaan Gulaab was unveiled today, January 24. The song is a romantic track that shows the budding romance between the characters of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Since the movie is releasing in Valentine’s Week, the makers shared the official video with the caption, “Falling in love will become even more magical when @shahidkapoor & @kritisanon arrive with #AkhiyaanGulaab” 
 

The romantic track is composed Mitraz who has penned the lyrics and also lent his voice to the song. Vijay Ganguly has choreographed the steps for the romantic track. 

Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon unveil first dance track of the year with Laal Peeli Ankhaiyaan 

On January 12, the makers Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released the first song from the film titled Laal Peeli Ankhaiyaan. The dance number is choreographed by Shaik Jani Basha. The vibrant beats are given by Tanishk Bagchi, known for multiple chartbusters. Sung by Romy and Tanishk, with lyrics by Neeraj Rajawat, the song is a perfect blend of rhythm and lyrics.

 

On January 18, Shahid Kapoor also shared a trailer on his Instagram and captioned it "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!" The upcoming film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. Apart from Shahid, Kriti and Dimple, the film also stars Dharmendra in the supporting role.  

Published January 24th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

