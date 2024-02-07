Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Ahead of the release, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film offering a peak into the love life between human and robot. The film is releasing on Valentine's week.

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

What happens when a human falls in love with a robot?

The over two-minute trailer opens with Aryan (played by Shahid) asking Sifra (played by Kriti), "You speak all languages, you cook every kind of food, you smoked a cigarette for the first time and don't even eat, are you a girl or Aladdin's lamp". The next few frames offer a glimpse of Shahid and Kriti's love story and crackling chemistry. However, Shahid's world comes crashing down when his aunt (played by Dimple Kapadia) reveals that Kriti is a robot. Will Shahid continue his relationship with Kriti or leave her owing to her identity? To know what happens next, one has to watch the film.

Shahid Kapoor also shared a trailer on his Instagram and captioned it as "Get ready to experience the biggest family entertainer of the year!"

(A still from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

More about Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

The upcoming film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande and Laxman Utekar. Apart from Shahid, Kriti and Dimple, the film also stars Dharmendra in the supporting role. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the first track titled Laal Peeli Akhiyaan. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, it is sung by Romy and Tanishk and lyrics penned by Neeraj Rajawat.

The film is slated to release on February 9, coinciding with Valentine's Week.