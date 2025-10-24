Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Maddock Horror Comedy Crashes On 1st Friday, Mints Under ₹4 Crore

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer vampire love story is not performing as expected at the box office. The film released on October 21 alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and captured more than double the screens than its screen competitor. However, Thamma is struggling to keep up pace, with collections falling below ₹4 crore mark on the 1st Friday.

Thamma 1st weekend begins on a poor note

On its first Friday, Thamma minted ₹3.79 crore. The collection on Thursday was ₹13 crore. The sharp decline in biz was over 70%. Friday was supposed to set the tone for the weekend but it seems like the word of mouth is not translating into footfalls in theatres. Thamma is not the only underperformer in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya (2022) was also a below average grosser. However, its release coincided with the Covid pandemic. With Thamma, the collections are declining sharply with each passing day, casting a doubt on its run.

In 4 days, Thamma has collected ₹59.39 crore in India. Apart from Hindi, the movie also released in Telugu, but the biz is negligible making it a bad choice on part of the makers.

Thamma is the costliest Maddock Horror Comedy Universe film so far

Thamma's underwhelming box office run so far will be seen against the fact that it is the most expensive MHCU movie so far, beating the budget of the superhit Stree 2 (₹125 crore). According to reports, Thamma has been made on ₹150 crore, including print and publicity costs. If it doesn't pick up pace, budget recovery will also be difficult.