Ajith Kumar Visits Palakkad Temple In Kerala With Wife Shalini And Son Aadvik, His Tattoo Grabs Attention In Viral Photos

Ajith Kumar has featured in two releases this year - Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. Both movies did well at the box office and now all eyes are on his next film project. In the meantime, the Tamil star has been busy with his commitment to motorsports as he continues to participate in professional racing events under his team Ajith Kumar Racing. Despite his busy schedule on sets and race tracks, Ajith took time out to embark on a spiritual sojourn with his family.

Ajith with his wife Shalini and son Aadvik | Image: X

Photos from his visit to the Palakkad Temple in Kerala have gone viral on social media and reveals his lesser-known spiritual side. Dressed in a traditional mundu and a stole covering his upper body, Ajith prayed to the almighty for himself and his family. His wife Shalini and son Aadvik were also with him on this divine trip. The family spent some quality time at the temple premises and also clicked photos with fans.

Ajith with his family at the Palakkad Temple in Kerala | Image: X

However, many were fixated on Ajith's tattoo that was reveled to be on his right chest. Decoding the ink on his body, a netizen wrote, "That tattoo is of Goddess Ootukulangara Bhagavathy. His family deity/ Kula Deivam. The deity of Palakkad Tamils. He visits the temple often." Netizens hailed Ajith as a complete family man as photos of him with his wife and kid went viral online.

On the work front, Ajith is yet to announce his next film. He has shared that even though his main focus is on racing with his team, he will shoot for movies and other projects during the off season on track.