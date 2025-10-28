Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Maddock's Horrror Comedy Crashes On First Monday, Fails To Beat Week 1 Earnings Of Stree 2

Thamma Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna starrer is the fifth chapter in Maddock's horror comedy universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. Despite the franchise appeal and a star-studded cast, Thamma failed to perform as expected at the box office. The movie has not breached the ₹100 crore benchmark at the box office even after a week of release.

Thamma marks Rashmika Mandanna's third outing in Bollywood | Image: X

Thamma scored the second biggest week 1 for Maddock horror universe, despite slow collections

Thamma opened to a decent ₹24 crore on October 21, coinciding with the Diwali holidays. On the subsequent days, the film's collection saw a further dip. The earnings remained under ₹15 crore on festive, non-working days such as Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The film failed to leave a substantial mark at the box office even in the first weekend.

Thamma also features cameo by Varun Dhawan | Image: X

Released in Hindi and Telugu, Thamma registered its lowest day's business on Monday. Centred around a vampire story, the movie raked in ₹4.25 crore on Monday, as per Sacnilk. Thamma's total box office collection at the end of week 1 stands at ₹95.55 crore. No new releases last Friday also contributed to the collection of the Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna film, but its earnings remained below the ₹100 crore mark. The discounted ticket prices on Tuesday are likely to provide an uptick in Thamma box office collection and might even edge the film over a century.



Advertisement

Maddock's film slate | Image: X

Thamma has beaten the first week collections of previous MHCU movies - Stree (₹ 60.38 Cr), Bhediya (₹ 42.05 Cr) and Munjya (₹35.3 Cr). However, it has been unable to surpass the week 1 business of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 (₹ 291.65 Cr). Thamma has also emerged fourth-highest grosser of Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, surpassing the collection of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya.

Advertisement

S. No Movie Name Box Office Collection (As per Sacnilk) 1. Stree 2 (2024) ₹ 597.99 Cr 2. Stree (2019) ₹ 129.83 Cr 3. Munjya (2024) ₹ 101.6 Cr 4. Thamma (2025) ₹ 95.55 Cr 5. Bhediya (2022) ₹ 68.99 Cr