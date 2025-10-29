Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Discounted Ticket Prices Help Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Film Breach ₹100 Crore Mark

Thamma Box Office Collection: Despite releasing alongside Diwali holidays, Maddock's horror comedy universe movie failed to work its charm at the box office. Headlined by Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, the movie is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film registered a slow growth at the box office and saw an upward collection for the first time on Tuesday, owing to discounted ticket prices.

Thamma finally breaches the ₹100 crore mark

On Tuesday, October 28, the Rashmika Mandanna and Ayushmann Khurrana movie was available at a discounted price of ₹99 at the big screens. Owing to the low prices, the collection of the film saw an upward tick for the first time since its release. Ever since its opening at ₹24 crore, Thamma has only registered a dip in business.

The movie raked in ₹5.75 crore at the box office on Tuesday, which was a growth from the dismal ₹ 4.3 Cr on Monday. The collections on the eighth day helped edge the collection of Thamma a little over ₹100 cr. After an 8-day theatrical run, the domestic total of the Maddock movie stands at ₹ 101.35 Cr.



Released in Hindi and Telugu, Thamma is the fifth chapter in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya and Stree 2. In the last 3 years, Thamma is the only Diwali release that finished its first week theatrical run in under ₹100 crore. In 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again raked in ₹158.25 Cr and ₹173 Cr, respectively. In 2023, Tiger 3 had amassed a total of ₹ 187.65 crore in the first week itself.



