Mass Jathara Pre-Release Event: Ravi Teja Asks Bodyguards 'To Be Careful' As They Drag Away Fan Attempting To Breach Security | Image: X

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela are set to take over theatres on October 31 with the grand premiere of Bhanu Bhogavarapu’s directorial Mass Jathara. Ahead of it, makers held a special screening in Hyderabad on Tuesday evening. The event hosted South superstar Suriya as the chief guest. Other cast, crew and fans also attended the pre-release night.

During the event, a fan unexpectedly broke through security to meet Ravi and Suriya. Here’s what happened then.

Ravi Teja’s humble gesture towards fans goes viral

In a viral video shared on an Instagram page, security personnel are seen struggling with a fan who tries to approach Ravi and Suriya. The fan is forcefully pulled away as he attempts to talk to them. Suriya watches while Ravi signals the security team to handle the situation carefully and also appears to ask the fan to stay calm.

Another video from the same event shows Suriya, Ravi, and Sreeleela seated at the front of the venue, while fans behind them continue to cheer and wave. As the noise grows louder, Suriya stands up, turns towards the crowd, greets them, and blows kisses. The fans finally calmed down a bit after his gesture.

Ravi Teja and Sreeleela’s dancing video also goes viral

Another video has gone viral in which Sreeleela and Ravi Teja dance to the song Tu Mera Lover from Mass Jathara on stage, joined by background dancers, with cameras set up at the location.

